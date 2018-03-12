Articles Filter

Eon, RWE agree Innogy carve-up

Renewables assets part of complex deal unveiled by German utilities

Eon, RWE agree Innogy carve-up image 12/03/2018

German utility Eon and compatriot RWE have agreed to carve up the assets from the latter's renewables company Innogy.

Under the complex deal, RWE will end up controlling the renewable generation assets of both Eon and RWE.

For its part, Eon will emerge with the retail and network businesses of Innogy, and will also acquire the same unit from RWE. 

The agreement foresees Eon acquiring the entire 76.8% stake in Innogy from RWE. In return, RWE will receive 16.7% of Eon’s equity. 

The transaction is slated to be enacted in several steps and is subject to regulatory and board approvals.

Image: Innogy

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.