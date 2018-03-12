Vestas scores Swedish double

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling almost 72MW to Stena Renewable for two wind farms in Sweden.

The Danish manufacturer will supply 16 V136-3.45MW turbines optimised to 3.8MW for the Kronoberget project and three of the same model optimised to 3.6MW for the Fjällberget scheme.

22 Dec 2017 The contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 25-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Delivery is expected to start in the second quarter of 2019, with commissioning expected in third quarter of that year.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are delighted to continue to strengthen our close relationship with Stena Renewable by delivering world-class turbine solutions.”

