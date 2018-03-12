Articles Filter

Senvion serves Engie in India

Germans to supply 13 2.3M120 turbines for the Tithwa wind farm

Senvion serves Engie in India image 12/03/2018

Senvion has secured a turbine order totalling 30MW from Engie for the Tithwa wind farm in the Gujarat region of India.

The German manufacturer will supply 13 2.3M120 machines at 120-metre heights and provide operations and maintenance for 10 years. 

Tithwa is slated to be commissioned within the next 12 months. 

Senvion chief executive Jurgen Geissinger said: “Engie's decision represents another milestone in the successful globalisation strategy of Senvion.”

Engie India country manager Malcolm Wrigley said: “Senvion offered a good blend of quality and technology with a competitive commercial arrangement to help us make this project possible and we have confidence that Senvion will deliver.”

