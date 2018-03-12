Enercon probes blade bust 

Enercon is investigating the destruction of blades on a E-115 turbine at Westfalenwind’s 21MW Etteln wind farm near Paderborn in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany.

The damage occurred last week when the rotors reached overspeed during final installation works, an Enercon spokesman said.

The exact reason for the blade failure is not yet known and Enercon is working with an unnamed third-party expert on the investigation.

Once the investigations are completed, the turbine will be repaired and commissioned, the spokesman said.

According to a local citizen’s initiative parts of the blades were scattered as far as 800 metres from the turbine location.

Etteln FLE will feature seven 3MW E-115 machines and 149-metre hub heights.

Image: the damaged E-115 (Gegenwind Borchen)