New chair for Scots Renewables 

Scottish Renewables has appointed Rob Forrest as its new chairman and David Cameron as vice-chairman.

Forrest (pictured), who is chief executive of renewables developer GreenPower, replaces Patricia Hawthorn, who had held the position since 2015.

Forrest, who was previously Scottish Renewables’ first chief executive from 1999 to 2004, said: “Competing priorities at Westminster and the new Scottish Energy Strategy and Climate Change Plan, as well as changes to the planning system and the enormous shifts in our energy system brought about by decarbonisation, all present challenges and opportunities.

“I’m delighted to be working with a strong staff team at Scottish Renewables and would like to thank my predecessor, Patricia, for her invaluable contribution as the industry navigated its way through a particularly turbulent period.”

Scottish Renewables’ Board has also added six new directors to its board. They are: Adam Morrison, head of electrical at EDP Renewables; Dave Pearson, director of Star Renewable Energy; Euan McVicar, head of transaction structuring at the Green Investment Group; Lindsay McQuade, chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables; Nicola Percival, policy and regulations manager at Innogy Renewables UK; and Andy Kerr, executive director of the Edinburgh Centre for Carbon Innovation.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “As a representative body it’s important that our board reflects all renewable energy technologies.

“I’m delighted to say that the new board does just that, which puts us in a strong position as renewable energy continues to mature and take its place at the heart of our energy system.”

Image: Scottish Renewables