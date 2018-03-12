Orsted hunts UXO off Asia, US

Orsted has hired UK outfit Ordtek to carry out unexploded ordnance risk assessment work at offshore wind farm sites in the US and Taiwan.

The work will be carried out for the 1GW Bay State Wind and 1GW Ocean Wind projects off the US east coast and the 128MW Formosa 1 and the 2.4GW Greater Changhua schemes in Taiwan.

“A presence in the US and Taiwan will hopefully open more doors as the industry takes off in both countries.”

Ordtek is also partnering with engineering consultancy Cathie Associates to produce UXO and boulder detection best practice guidelines under the Carbon Trust-led Offshore Wind Accelerator programme.

Gooderham said: “The work will examine new and existing survey technologies as well as acquisition and interpretation methods to enable developers to identify the best methods to address the UXO and boulder risks to their projects, and ensure they are undertaken at best practice standards.”

Image: reNEWS