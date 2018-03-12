Canadians extend PV O&M reach

Canadian Solar has launched a new business unit offering operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar power plants around the world.

The company already provides O&M for its own photovoltaic assets and will now extend the service to other companies' developments, said Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu.

“Our O&M business was born out of necessity to operate and maintain our own utility-scale solar power plants in Ontario, Canada,” he said.

“Now we are making these best practices and processes, fully ingrained in our O&M team's DNA, available to third-party asset owners,” Qu added.

