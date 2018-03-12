GE books 410MW Turkey feast

GE Renewable Energy is to supply turbines totalling up to 410MW for eight wind farms being developed by Fina Enerji in Turkey.

Under the terms of the deal, GE will deliver 3.8-130 machines with 130-metre rotors, as well as provide servicing for the projects.

07 Feb 2018 The unnamed wind farms are scheduled to come online in 2019 and 2020 in “different regions” of the country, GE said.

Fina Enerji board chairman Murat Ozyegin said: “We are proud to sign this agreement, which we believe will make a major contribution to the achievement of our country's renewable energy goals.

“We are particularly pleased to continue our journey with GE, our long-time business partner, who is extending its contribution to local production.”

The Turkish developer will increase its installed capacity to 761MW by the end of 2020 from 336MW currently, including the 15MW Kizilcaterzi project announced last year.

Turkey plans to have 20GW of wind power in place by 2023, helping to supply 30% of its electricity from renewable sources.

