China taps Danish offshore nous

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) is working with the Chinese government and project developers on helping to develop the offshore wind industry in China.

The so-called Quality Offshore initiative between the DEA and China’s National Energy Administration held a workshop at the Danish embassy in Beijing last week.

The event was attended by over 65 people from the Asian country's offshore wind industry and officials from local and central government, as well as Danish developers.

Topics discussed included regulation and improving investment conditions for offshore wind in China.

The Quality Offshore project will run for the whole of 2018, but could be extended.

