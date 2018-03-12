Articles Filter

China taps Danish offshore nous

Workshop in Beijing part of year-long initiative to promote sector 

China taps Danish offshore nous image 12/03/2018

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) is working with the Chinese government and project developers on helping to develop the offshore wind industry in China.

The so-called Quality Offshore initiative between the DEA and China’s National Energy Administration held a workshop at the Danish embassy in Beijing last week.

The event was attended by over 65 people from the Asian country's offshore wind industry and officials from local and central government, as well as Danish developers.

Topics discussed included regulation and improving investment conditions for offshore wind in China. 

The Quality Offshore project will run for the whole of 2018, but could be extended.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.