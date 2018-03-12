Inch Cape makes onshore revision

The developer of the 600MW Inch Cape offshore wind farm off the Angus coast of Scotland has submitted a new planning in principle application for the project's onshore substation.

A new location at the site of the former Cockenzie power station has now been proposed following feedback on the initial application and consultation with the public.

07 Nov 2017 The application and supporting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is available for review and consultation with the local East Lothian Council, the developer Red Rock Power said.

A previous application for the onshore substation had been granted planning permission in principle in 2014, it added.

The application and EIA covers construction, operation and decommissioning of the onshore substation, as well as the cables and associated infrastructure required.

Inch Cape project manager Ian Johnson said: “We have taken on board the local community’s feedback on the originally proposed site and therefore proposed a new location for the onshore components of the wind farm in this new application.

“We have made every effort to study potential impacts to the local communities and the environment. We will continue to listen to the public’s feedback and concerns in coming months.”

Red Rock Power is owned by Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

