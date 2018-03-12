Articles Filter

Bank raises Russian wind stakes

Gazprombank takes 49.5% interest in Rosatom subsidiary JSC VetroOGK

Bank raises Russian wind stakes image 12/03/2018

Russian bank Gazprombank is to take a 49.5% interest in Rosatom's wind power subsidiary JSC VetroOGK.

Gazprombank is already a lender to VetroOGK, having agreed a €901m loan for the company last year.

VetroOGK has 970MW of projects in its pipeline. The loan will finance about 610MW of the wind farms, while the equity investment should provide funding for the remaining 360MW, Rosatom said.

The projects are scheduled to come online between 2018 and 2022. 

JSC VetroOGK plans to start construction in the summer of a 150MW wind farm in the Adygea region of Russia.

Image: Pixabay

