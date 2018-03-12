TRIG plans £25m top up

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) is planning a share offering to raise up to £25m to repay money taken from its revolving acquisition facility.

The price of the new ordinary shares will be fixed at £1.05 per share.

Royal Bank of Scotland, National Australia Bank and ING Bank are the providers of TRIG's revolving acquisition facility.

TRIG will announce the results of the issue on 16 March.

