Florida fires Babcock battery

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company has added a 10MW energy storage system to the 74.5MW Babcock Ranch solar farm in the US state's Charlotte County.

The batteries will store electricity generated when the sun is shining for dispatch at times when Babcock Ranch's output dips – such as during cloudy weather.

Power will also be supplied to the grid from the storage system at peak demand periods, FPL said.

The solar plant has been operational since 2016.

FPL has already implemented a 4MW battery plant at the 74.5MW Citrus solar energy center and plans to develop about 50MW of storage over the next few years.

Image: FPL