NY awards 1.4GW green prizes

Three onshore wind farms account for over half of the capacity

NY awards 1.4GW green prizes image 12/03/2018

New York state has awarded contracts to 26 renewable energy projects totalling more than 1.38GW.

The largest project in the award is the 339.78MW Alle-Cat wind farm to be developed by Invenergy in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.

EverPower's 272MW Baron wind project in Steuben County was also successful, as was Calpine Corp's 121.8MW Bluestone scheme including a 6.2MW storage system in Broome County.

A further 22 solar projects with combined capacity over 600MW were also successful, as well as a 3.23MW hydro scheme.

All the plants are scheduled to be operational by 2022. 

The clean power facilities represent investments totalling $1.4bn and should create about 3000 jobs, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

A total of 88 projects from 30 developers were considered by NYSERDA.

Image: Invenergy

