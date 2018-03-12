50Hertz delivers RE record

Transmission system operator 50Hertz has set a new German renewables record after some 53.4% of the electricity consumed within its control area in north-east Germany last year was generated by clean sources.

Renewable energy capacity increased to 31GW in 2017 from about 29GW the previous year, the TSO said.

14 Sep 2017 “We are proud that with this record share of renewables, we can contribute to a successful energy transition,” said 50Hertz chief executive Boris Schucht.

“We will continue along this path, also with a view to the new renewables growth target of 65% by 2030,” he added.

Meanwhile, the TSO posted increased sales to €9.9bn in 2017, up from €9.5bn the previous year, while turnover reached €1.33bn last year from €1.29 in 2016.

The company said it had invested €460m in grid development over the last year.

This includes €246m for the offshore grid in the Baltic Sea, and €214m for new onshore substations and overhead lines.

The TSO is planning to invest some €3.3bn over the 2018 to 2022 period.

50Hertz board member Marco Nix said: “Largely owing to the lower costs for congestion management, we were able to reduce the grid fees for 2018 by 11%, which greatly benefits our customers as well as the consumer.”

The costs for grid congestion management remained fairly stable at €187m in 2017, compared with €180m in 2016, but well down on the €346m in 2015.

Cost stabilisation is largely the result of the South-West Interconnector, which was put into full operation in 2017, the TSO said.

