India debut for Suzlon newbie

Suzlon Group has installed and commissioned a prototype S128 turbine at Sanganeri in Tamil Nadu, India.

Testing of the machine, which will be available in 2.6MW to 2.8MW variants, is underway and the company expects certification to take place in the third quarter of 2018.

11 Jan 2016 The turbine will have hub heights of up to 140 metres and a rotor diameter of 128 metres, which, Suzlon said, makes it the largest turbine in India.

The company added that the S128 will deliver 32% more energy generation than the S111 model and is designed for low wind sites at high altitude.

Suzlon Group chief executive JP Chalasani said: “The S128 wind turbine is going to be a revolutionary product in India.

“With its reduced levelised cost of energy, cost effective design and superior performance S128 will unlock unviable sites and set new benchmarks in the Indian wind industry.”

