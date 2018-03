Nordex Group is to supply turbines totalling 12MW to Swiss utility EWZ for the Graincourt wind farm in France.

A total of four N117/3000 machines will be delivered and installed starting in October.

The deal also includes a 20-year service contract.

Graincourt is expected to deliver 34 gigawatt hours of electricity a year, with a capacity factor of over 32%, Nordex said.

Image: Nordex