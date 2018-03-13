Senvion books Japanese tour

Senvion has secured a deal for turbines totalling 23.8MW for the Wakami wind farm in Japan which is being developed by Japan Wind Development and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding.

Under the terms of the deal, the German manufacturer will supply and service seven 3.4M104 machines with hub heights of 80 metres.

Senvion said the turbines have been specially designed to deal with potential seismic or extreme wind conditions typical of the Akita prefecture in northern Japan.

Senvion Australia chief executive Raymond Gilfedder said: “This contract is an important milestone in Senvion's strategy to expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrates our long term commitment to the Japanese market.”

Japan Wind Development deputy general manager John Popham said: “Senvion's design team located in Germany, Australia and on the ground in Japan, worked hard to ensure that the project can handle extreme conditions and that it meets the strict criteria required of wind farms in Japan.”

