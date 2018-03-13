Articles Filter

S African court 'stalls' RE PPAs

Metalworkers union concerned over impact on power prices says local media 

S African court 'stalls' RE PPAs image 13/03/2018

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa together with Transform RSA have taken court action to block state utility Eskom from signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 27 renewable energy projects totalling 2.3GW, according local media reports.

The reports say the action was taken because of concerns that the PPAs could raise the price of electricity and lead to job losses.

A court hearing on the matter will take place on 27 March. 

Eskom was due to sign the PPAs today, following several years of delays.

The projects – a mix of wind, solar PV and concentrated solar – were successful bidders as far back as 2015 in the country's Renewable Energy Independent Power Procurement Programme.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.