S African court 'stalls' RE PPAs

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa together with Transform RSA have taken court action to block state utility Eskom from signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 27 renewable energy projects totalling 2.3GW, according local media reports.

The reports say the action was taken because of concerns that the PPAs could raise the price of electricity and lead to job losses.

A court hearing on the matter will take place on 27 March.

Eskom was due to sign the PPAs today, following several years of delays.

The projects – a mix of wind, solar PV and concentrated solar – were successful bidders as far back as 2015 in the country's Renewable Energy Independent Power Procurement Programme.

