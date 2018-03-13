Articles Filter

Koreans bask in California sun

Kepco acquires three PV projects totalling 309MW from Canadian Solar 

Koreans bask in California sun image 13/03/2018

Canadian Solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy has sold three solar projects with total peak capacity of 309MW in California to Korea Electric Power Corp (Kepco).

The projects are the 131MW Astoria, 100MW Astoria 2 and 78MW Barren Ridge facilities, which have been operational since 2016 in the south of the US state. 

Related Stories

Recurrent Energy will support Kepco with asset management services as the Korean company takes on the ownership role. 

Kepco partnered with Corporate Partnership Fund, a Korean private equity group, on the deal which is the former company's largest solar investment in the US.

Details on the cost of the deal were not released.

Kepco executive vice president and chief global business officer Bong-soo Ha said: “These high-quality solar assets are a strategic addition to our renewable energy holdings and will allow us to further diversify our generation portfolio.

“We expect further cooperation with Canadian Solar and are also pleased to be working with an industry-leading developer like Recurrent Energy as we grow our presence in the attractive US solar market.” 

BofA Merrill Lynch and Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets were financial advisors to Recurrent Energy on the transaction.

Image: Canadian Solar

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.