Vestas plants Argentine roots

Vestas is to a build a hub and nacelle assembly facility in the Buenos Aires region of Argentina.

The new factory will create about 300 direct and indirect jobs once complete, the Danish manufacturer said.

Vestas sales director for the Latin American south cone Andres Gismondi said: “Our leadership position with more than 900MW of either installed capacity or capacity under construction underlines the need to take a big step forward to better support the government’s ambitions for renewable energy.

“By building this assembly facility, we will serve our customers’ needs in the country even better and generate hundreds of local jobs.”

Argentina Minister of Energy Juan Jose Aranguren said: “The fact that a global leader in renewable energy is interested in expanding its presence in Argentina clearly proves that we are on the right path, providing investors with the confidence and trust needed to invest in our green transition.”

Not details were provided on when the factory would be operational.

Image: Vestas