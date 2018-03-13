Germans keep Veja Mate safe

German outfit SeaRenergy has completed construction site safety work at the 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The two-year job started in 2016 and included provision, installation, maintenance and recovery of five cardinal marker buoys and three mooring buoys.

The cardinal buoys were used to mark the outside boundaries of the project's construction site, the company said.

SeaRenergy said the Sealite Trident 2600 buoys are now in Emden for refurbishment and will then be available for other projects.

Commissioning of the 67 Siemens SWT-6.0-154 turbines at Veja Mate was completed last year.

Image: SeaRenergy