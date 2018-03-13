Articles Filter

Germans keep Veja Mate safe

SeaRenergy completes two-year job at 402MW offshore wind farm

Germans keep Veja Mate safe image 13/03/2018

German outfit SeaRenergy has completed construction site safety work at the 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The two-year job started in 2016 and included provision, installation, maintenance and recovery of five cardinal marker buoys and three mooring buoys.

The cardinal buoys were used to mark the outside boundaries of the project's construction site, the company said. 

SeaRenergy said the Sealite Trident 2600 buoys are now in Emden for refurbishment and will then be available for other projects.

Commissioning of the 67 Siemens SWT-6.0-154 turbines at Veja Mate was completed last year.

Image: SeaRenergy

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.