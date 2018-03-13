London Array braced for blade fix

The consortium behind the 630MW London Array in the UK is planning an “emergency” blade repair campaign to 140 of the project’s 175 Siemens Gamesa 3.6-120 turbines.

The operation will get underway in the summer and run for around eight months should marine authorities sign off on the plan.

Earlier than expected leading edge blade erosion has affected the components at the site in the outer Thames Estuary that entered operations in 2013, it is understood. It was first reported by subscriber-only reNEWS last month.

Eon, Orsted, Caisse des Depot and Masdar are shareholders in the project. A London Array spokesman declined to comment.

A similar repair campaign has begun at Orsted’s 400MW Anholt wind farm off Denmark, where 87 of 111 of the same model turbines are being fitted with rubber-like shells to fix the problem. Repairs to the other 24 machines were completed in 2017.

The operation is part of wider blade repairs being planned as revealed by subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

To read the latest market-leading coverage sign up for a free trial or subscribe.

Image: London Array (reNEWS)