Japanese mull mono buckets 

Fred Olsen company Universal Foundation is partnering with Hitachi Zosen to study the feasibility of suction bucket monopile foundations for an unnamed offshore wind farm in Japanese waters.

The partners will apply work carried out in Europe and the US to the specific conditions and needs of the project in Japan.

Kyoto University and Toyo Construction are also involved in the project, Universal Foundation said.

Universal Foundation head of technology Soren Nielsen said: “We are very pleased with the trust shown to us by Hitachi Zosen and the project partners. This project enables early engagement in the developing offshore market in Japan.

“We can provide support with our knowledge from Europe and the US on suction technology and how the mono bucket technology can be applied in Japan.”

Image: suction bucket monopile foundation for Dogger Bank met mast (Universal Foundation)