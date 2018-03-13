Greenbacker nets US wind duo

Greenbacker Renewable Energy has acquired two wind farms in Vermont and California totalling 16MW.

The 10MW Georgia Mountain project is located in Chittenden and Franklin Counties in Vermont and has been operational since 2012.

The 6MW Wagner wind farm is located in Palm Springs, California, and sells power to the City of Riverside under a 20-year PPA, with 15 years remaining.

BayWa constructed the facility and has operated the wind farm since it came online in 2012.

Greenbacker now owns 61.5MW of wind power assets.

Consultancy Natural Power provided technical due diligence for Greenbacker during the acquisitions.

The work included turbine and contract reviews, as well as turbine, blade and balance of plant inspections. Natural Power also assessed the operational performance of both plants and operations and maintenance costs.

Greenbacker chief executive Charles Wheeler said: “We trust Natural Power to deliver reliable information that we can count on to feed into our investment decisions.”

Image: Georgia Mountain Wind