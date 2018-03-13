Beatrice substations wear UK coats

Wescott Industrial Services prepared and coated the steel surfaces for the two offshore transformer modules for the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth off Scotland.

The UK outfit carried out a five-month contract with a crew of some 44 blasters and painters working around the clock to prepare and coat the steel surfaces.

“This was a large project for us involving the erection of temporary structures to keep the steel and coatings relatively warm.

“We also applied Intersleek anti-fouling coatings on subsea structures which bring their own challenges in coating but the whole operation went extremely well and we’re looking forward to more work from a great client here.”

The Siemens-made OTMs are about one-third smaller than conventional platforms.

Beatrice will feature 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2019.

The project is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Image: Wescott Industrial Services