Canadian room service at Wikinger

Canadian outfit Bridgemans Services Group is to provide an accommodation vessel for Adwen Offshore for work on the 350MW Wikinger wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The 142-metre MV Bluefort will be deployed this month at the project site 35km off the coast of German island of Rügen.

MV Bluefort (pictured) can accommodate over 200 people for up to five months offshore.

It was refurbished in 2016 to refit all the cabins, lounge, dining and common areas, as well as upgrading mechanical, navigational, IT and operating systems.

The ship has also been equipped with a crew transfer vessel.

Bridgemans Services Group president Brian Grange said: “Bridgemans is excited for the opportunity to work with Adwen as we continue to show the versatility and efficiency of the MV Bluefort while offering an enhanced service deliverable to the market.”

Image: Bridgemans Services Group