Shrinking markets sink Gaia-Wind

Glasgow small wind turbine manufacturer Gaia-Wind has gone into provisional liquidation.

The company said Westminster cuts to supports for small-scale renewables, compounded by similar moves in export markets, was largely to blame.

08 Mar 2018 Aberdeen company Meston Reid and Co has been appointed as provisional liquidator and will seek to sell all or parts of the business.

Some 12 jobs are at risk at the company, which delivered its 1000th turbine last year following relocation from Denmark in 2011.

Trade body Scottish Renewables said the development was "a blow to Scottish manufacturing” and “another reminder that cuts to and inaction on the feed-in tariff made at Westminster have very real effects”.

