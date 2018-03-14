Articles Filter

Sif chief to step down

Dutch fabricator starts search for new boss

14/03/2018

The chief executive of Dutch foundation fabricator Sif, Jan Bruggenthijs, is to step down from the role in May.

Bruggenthijs, who is also a member of the company’s executive board, is leaving for “personal reasons”, Sif said.

The supervisory board has started the process to find his successor. 

Sif said the company has “reinforced” its position as a supplier of foundations to the offshore wind sector under the outgoing chief’s leadership. Bruggenthijs has been in the role since September 2014.

Image: Sif

