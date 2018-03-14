Shovels poised at Oz giant

RES and Macquarie are preparing to kick off full construction of the 226MW Murra Warra wind farm in Australia following financial close.

Debt financing of around A$320m was secured from ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Sumitomo Mitsui and Westpac.

Related Stories Oz gang tap Murra Warra wind

21 Dec 2017

Senvion stars in Oz

21 Dec 2017 German manufacturer Senvion will supply 61 3.7M144 turbines to the first stage of what will eventually be a 429MW project near Horsham in Victoria.

Full operations are planned for mid-2019 and Downer will provide civil and electrical contracting. Power will be delivered to a consortium of large energy users included Telstra.

RES said: "The Murra Warra Wind Farm is a world class project which once constructed will be one of the highest performing wind farms in the southern hemisphere.”

Phase two of the wind farm will feature and additional 55 turbines.

Image: Senvion