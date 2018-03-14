New boss takes LM reins

GE has appointed Duncan Berry as chief executive of its blade manufacturing business LM Wind Power.

Berry (pictured, right), who is currently working to integrate the two companies, replaces Marc de Jong (pictured, left) who will leave at the end of April. GE acquired LM last year.

The new chief executive worked on GE’s 12MW Haliade-X offshore turbine and previously was boss of GE Capital Australia and New Zealand as well as operations leader for GE Capital Americas.

"We are committed to a smooth transition and to continuing Marc's legacy of high performance and customer focus as we continue to lead GE's evolution in the energy transition," said GE Renewable Energy chief executive Jerome Pecresse.

Image: LM Wind Power