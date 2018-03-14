Heerema adopts modular approach

Belgium system operator Elia has awarded the fabrication of the offshore platform at its modular offshore grid to Heerema Fabrication Group of the Netherlands.

The deal makes the conclusion of all major contracts for the €200m MOG project which is due for full commissioning in 2020.

The substructure will go in late this year with the topsides being installed next year. Heerema will obtain the main tubular steel components and piles from EEW with Siemens providing GIS electrical equipment.

Dredging International will install 85km of 220kV subsea cable next year on a turnkey basis.

Elia will seal further deals for UXO identification and removal, logistics, marine offices etc in the coming weeks.

The grid operator has most of the construction permits in place but still needs to apply for the so-called domain permission for the offshore substation

The MOG will connect four offshore wind farms to the shore: the 309MW Rentel, 246MW Seastar, 266MW Mermaid and 228MW Northwester 2.

Image: Heerema has a long track record in offshore wind (Heerema)