UK council touts 50MW storage

Officials in Swindon in talks with potential co-developers

UK council touts 50MW storage image 14/03/2018

UK local authority Swindon Borough Council is looking for partners to build a 50MW Mannington Depot battery storage project

Officials have approved plans by subsidiary Public Power Solutions and talks are underway with potential partners.

“The project has a great location next to a substation, meaning the grid connection cost is very competitive,” said PPS head of power solutions Steve Cains.

“This is a good opportunity for a developer looking for front of the meter battery storage opportunities that will enable them to generate an income in a variety of different ways.”

PPS said the storage project on council-owned land could be used to provide balancing services for National Grid.

