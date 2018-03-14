UK council touts 50MW storage
Officials in Swindon in talks with potential co-developers
UK local authority Swindon Borough Council is looking for partners to build a 50MW Mannington Depot battery storage project
Officials have approved plans by subsidiary Public Power Solutions and talks are underway with potential partners.
“The project has a great location next to a substation, meaning the grid connection cost is very competitive,” said PPS head of power solutions Steve Cains.
“This is a good opportunity for a developer looking for front of the meter battery storage opportunities that will enable them to generate an income in a variety of different ways.”
PPS said the storage project on council-owned land could be used to provide balancing services for National Grid.
Image: Battery storage (Leclanche)