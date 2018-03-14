SPR enlists EA1 recruiter

Recruitment outfit Taylor Hopkinson has secured a deal to supply personnel to ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off Suffolk, England.

The UK-based company will provide staff “across all packages” including foundation, turbines, transmission, it said.

Workers on site quality and inspection, supervision, quality management and fabrication are also being supplied.

The wind farm is about the being offshore construction with 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines due to enter operations in 2020.

Image: SPR