Legal muscle spurs Carrickallen

Irish law firm McDowell Purcell has advised developer Galetech Energy on securing finance to build the 20MW Carrickallen wind farm in County Cavan.

German bank HSH Nordbank is providing cash of €36 million for the 10-turbine project.

Civil engineering work at the site is well advanced.

A mix of Senvion MM82 and MM92 turbines will feature. Component delivery is due to commence in May and the wind farm will be commissioned by the year-end.

H&MV is the main on-site electrical contractor and has been joined by TLI as the over head line contractor.

Image: Senvion