Pattern dives into Stillwater

Pattern has secured financing for the 80MW Stillwater wind farm in Montana featuring 31 Siemens Gamesa 2.3MW turbines.

The developer closed the funding package for its first project in the state, which has a 25-year power purchase deal and where work is already underway.

Commercial operations are planned for September with 80 jobs to be supported during the build and six once operational.

“This successful closing of construction financing for our first wind project in Montana demonstrates our access to low cost debt and continued attractive tax equity for our projects,” said chief executive Mike Garland.

“We are continuing to advance our extensive development portfolio, which totals more than 10GW of wind, solar and transmission projects. Our pipeline includes a second project in Montana which we look forward to telling you more about in the near future,” he added.

Image: Pattern