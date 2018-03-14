New blood for Lekela in Egypt

African wind developer Lekela has appointed Faisal Eissa as general manager for Egypt.

Elissa will oversee the company’s work in the country including the delivery of projects such as a 250MW wind farm in the Gulf of Suez.

He has previously worked as chief operations officer at local developer Solar Al Shams and was responsible for wind projects at energy company El-Sewedy Group.

“We continue to make good progress in Egypt, having initialled a power purchase agreement on our 250MW Gulf of Suez project in December. Faisal’s appointment cements our preparations as we move towards financial close and then construction,” said Lekela chief executive Chris Antonopoulos.

Image: Lekela