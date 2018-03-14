MPC, Martifer form team Colombia

Investment outfit MPC Capital has formed a joint venture with Martifer Renewables for development of wind and solar projects in Colombia.

The strategic partnership will “cultivate and support distributed generation and utility-scale” projects throughout the South American country, they said.

It added: “The Caribbean basin has provided us with great opportunities recently with the opening of our Panama office and the beginning of work on our 51.5MW Paradise Park PV plant in Jamaica last year, and now this new exciting venture with an industry leader like Martifer.”

The latter will be the lead developer and provide operations and maintenance while MPC will focus on financial analysis, debt financing and asset management services.

Image: Martifer