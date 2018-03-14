Articles Filter

MPC, Martifer form team Colombia

Partnership to focus on solar, wind in South American country

14/03/2018

Investment outfit MPC Capital has formed a joint venture with Martifer Renewables for development of wind and solar projects in Colombia.

The strategic partnership will “cultivate and support distributed generation and utility-scale” projects throughout the South American country, they said.

MPC said: “This partnership illustrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our renewables infrastructure investment platform and activities."

It added: “The Caribbean basin has provided us with great opportunities recently with the opening of our Panama office and the beginning of work on our 51.5MW Paradise Park PV plant in Jamaica last year, and now this new exciting venture with an industry leader like Martifer.”

The latter will be the lead developer and provide operations and maintenance while MPC will focus on financial analysis, debt financing and asset management services.

Image: Martifer

