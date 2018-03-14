Articles Filter

51MW Mesihovina bares teeth image 14/03/2018

Utility Elektroprivreda HZHB has unleashed commercial operations at the 51MW Mesihovina wind farm in Bosnia Herzegovina.

A total of 22 Siemens Gamesa 2.3-108 turbines are spinning at the project in Tomislavgrad.

The company said the wind farm is the country’s first onshore project to enter operations.

The €82 million site will increase the utility’s generation capacity by about 10% or 165GWh per year, it said.

Image: Siemens Gamesa

