51MW Mesihovina bares teeth
22 Siemens Gamesa 2.3-108 turbines spinning in Tomislavgrad region
Utility Elektroprivreda HZHB has unleashed commercial operations at the 51MW Mesihovina wind farm in Bosnia Herzegovina.
A total of 22 Siemens Gamesa 2.3-108 turbines are spinning at the project in Tomislavgrad.
The company said the wind farm is the country’s first onshore project to enter operations.
The €82 million site will increase the utility’s generation capacity by about 10% or 165GWh per year, it said.
Image: Siemens Gamesa