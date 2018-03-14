Articles Filter

Enlight lands Kosovo mega-farm

Unspecified 105MW project due to start construction in 2019

Enlight lands Kosovo mega-farm image 14/03/2018

Israeli developer Enlight Energy has acquired a pre-construction 105MW wind farm in Kosovo from local investors.

The company said the unspecified project is in the “advanced” stages of development and will feature 27 turbines.

Construction is slated to begin next year subject to the necessary final permits with commercial operations pegged for 2020.

The acquisition will cost in the region of €140-€180 million and includes structured payments to the vendors.

Image: sxc

