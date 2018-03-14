Articles Filter

Enercon finishes French facelift

Four E-82 2.3MW turbines replace 750kW machines in north-west

Enercon finishes French facelift image 14/03/2018

Enercon has completed the repowering of a wind farm in the Finistere region of north-west France with four new turbines beefing up power from 2.3MW to 9.2MW.

A quartet of E-82 machines have been installed at the unspecified site in Plouye (pictured) replacing the same number of 750kW turbines.

Concrete towers were delivered from French factory WEC Mâts Béton in Longueil-Sainte-Marie, Oise, Enercon said.

The German turbine manufacturer will meanwhile supply ten E-53 800kW turbines to an 8MW onshore wind project in France for developer Eoliennes du Paisilier. 

The unspecified wind farm is located between Saint-Étienne-de-Brillouet and Pouillé in the Pays de la Loire region of western France. 

Image: Enercon

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.