Prysmian to bolster vessel fleet

Italian cable company Prysmian is investing €170m-plus on a new cable-lay vessel.

The vessel is due for delivery in quarter two 2020 and will be equipped with “advanced features” including deep water installation capabilities for depths of over 2000 metres.

Prysmian said the “strategic asset” will “bolster” its turnkey offering to the market.

“In particular it will support long-term growth prospects in the submarine cable installation business, strengthening the Group’s interconnection and offshore wind project execution capabilities.”

The company already has three vessels in its fleet - Giulio Verne (pictured), Cable Enterprise and Ulisse.

