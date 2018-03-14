Walk-to-work Mokster mash

Norwegian shipping outfit Mokster has signed a pair of contracts for the offshore wind sector.

Service vessel Stril Server (pictured) will provide walk-to-work capabilities for Van Oord and VBMS starting in April and August, respectively.

Stril Server will be equipped with a SMST gangway solution integrated in the structure.

The solution is expected to reduce the cost of future mobilisations for similar work.

"Mokster is very pleased with both these two projects that will give the company a better foothold in the renewables market," said the company.

Image: Mokster