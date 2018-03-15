Articles Filter

New twist in French subsidy row

Senate rejects government proposals for more control as talks continue

New twist in French subsidy row image 15/03/2018

French legislators have rejected draft proposals that would have allowed ministers the right to renegotiate or even cancel offshore wind subsidies.

The Senate tossed out measures designed to provide leverage to government as it seeks to bring down supports currently set at between €180 and €230 per megawatt-hour.

Related Stories

Separate negotiations between industry and officials are ongoing.

Legislation is likely to be the subject of further discussions in a mixed commission of the two halves of the French parliament, as the lower house has already considered the motion. 

Round 1 and 2 licences were awarded in 2012 and 2014. 

Developers and French coastal regions had cried foul at the plans to unilaterally cut subsidies with the latter demanding meetings with ministers to express their “profound astonishment".

Round 1 includes EDF's 480MW Saint-Nazaire, 450MW Courseulles and 498MW Fecamp as well as Iberdrola's 496MW Saint-Brieuc. Round 2 is comprised of Engie's 500MW Treport and 500MW Noirmoutier.

Image: a met mast on its way to EDF's Fecamp project site (Seatower)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.