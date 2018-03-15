Siemens Gamesa France high-five

Siemens Gamesa is to supply 39 turbines for five wind farms in France with a combined capacity of 104MW.

One contract has been secured with Innovent for 11 SWT-3.2-113 machines for the 35.2MW Eplessier project in Hauts de France. Delivery will be in the third quarter of 2018.

Eight 2.1-114 turbines will be supplied to a 16MW wind farm in Burgundy, with a 16-year service agreement also part of the deal. No details of the project name or client were revealed.

Siemens Gamesa will also deliver four G97-2.0MW machines for an 8MW project in the west of the country and provide service for 15 years. A further five G97-2.0MW turbines will go to a 10MW scheme, also in western France. The customers and wind farm names were not disclosed.

Siemens Gamesa chief executive for onshore business in South Europe and Africa Enrique Pedrosa said: “Siemens Gamesa wants to become a strong contributor to the energy model transition underway in France through the excellence, quality and guarantees offered by its products and services.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa