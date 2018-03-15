Allete primes for Montana wind

Allete Clean Energy is to build and operate the 80MW South Peak wind farm in Montana, having acquired the project from Peak Clean Energy.

South Peak, which is located near Great Falls, is expected to come online in late 2019 and will feature GE 2.XMW turbines.

Electricity generated by the project will be sold to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

Allete Clean Energy President Al Rudeck said: “This expansion of our portfolio across the high-quality northern wind corridor demonstrates the power of our growth strategy which leverages our capabilities to build lasting partnerships that advance, construct and operate renewable facilities across North America.

“We are excited to establish a positive and lasting relationship with the state of Montana, the local community and landowners as part of the South Peak project.”

Allete will also start construction this year on a 106MW wind farm in Morton and Mercer counties in North Dakota that will supply electricity to Northern States Power.

Image: Pixabay