Suzlon solar sizzles in India

Suzlon Group has commissioned three solar projects totalling 340MW in India.

The unnamed projects include a 210MW facility in the state of Telangana, a 70MW scheme in Maharashtra and a 60MW plant in Rajasthan.

The company added that it has now completed its entire solar order book.

Suzlon chief executive JP Chalasani said: “Our focus on solar will continue to be through wind-solar hybrid projects, which will lead to better utilisation of grid, due to complementary generation profile.

“It will also save on duplication of costs such as land and evacuation infrastructure.”

