European Energy goes offshore

Danish developer European Energy has entered the offshore wind market with the acquisition of the 21MW Sprogo wind farm off Denmark from compatriot company Sund & Baelt.

The project is located between the islands of Zealand and Funen and consists of seven Vestas V90 3MW turbines.

The sale still requires the approval of the relevant authorities and is expected to be completed by 1 June.

European Energy chief executive Knud Erik Andersen said: “This is an important step into offshore wind for European Energy.

“The wind farm is an attractive asset and it will furthermore provide insights into the operation and maintenance of an offshore wind farm.”

Sund & Baelt will continue to purchase renewable electricity for the operation of its own facilities said chief executive Mikkel Hemmingsen.

Image: Sprogo wind farm (Vestas)