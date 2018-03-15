LOC bolsters turbine team

LOC Renewables has appointed Tim Camp as director of turbine engineering to lead several new business activities in the offshore wind sector.

The initiatives will cover marine engineering, consultancy, turbine device technology and offshore clean energy assessments.

Camp (pictured) will also continue to co-convene the International Electrotechnical Commission's working group on design standards for offshore wind turbines.

He was previously at DNV GL, where he held the position of EMEA business development director for energy advisory services.

LOC group renewables advisory and energy technology director RV Ahilan said:“We’re delighted that Tim is bringing his significant expertise in offshore energy technology and business leadership to LOC Renewables.”

Camp said: “I’m delighted to be joining the LOC Renewables team to provide the impartial analysis and advice that developers will need to build successful projects in the future.”

Image: LOC Renewables