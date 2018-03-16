Irish PM role in Trump wind fight

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar telephoned a local authority over a wind farm planning application in 2014 after being lobbied by Donald Trump.

The Taoiseach told an event in Washington to mark St Patrick’s Day that he was contacted four years ago by the now US President who had a “problem” with the nine-turbine Shragh project in County Clare.

The then Tourism Minister “endeavoured to do what I could about it” and “rang” Clare County Council to enquire.

“Subsequently the planning permission was declined,” he said. "The president has very kindly given me credit for that although I do think it would probably have been refused anyway."

An Bord Pleanala upheld the decision of the local authority in 2015. Clare County Council said it has no record of a representation being made by Varadkar.

Shragh developer Clare Coastal Wind Power said it is “disappointed” and is “reviewing the situation”.

Opposition politicians in Ireland have criticised Varadkar and called for more details about the contact between him and the local authority.

Image: US President Donald Trump (US Govt)